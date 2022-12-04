Multiple dead in interstate crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple people have died after a single vehicle crashed in Scott County.

Troop E officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were on the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 55, near the 80 mile marker, northbound onto US 61.

One northbound lane is open until further notice.

We will update this when more information becomes available.

