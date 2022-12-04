Hundreds shop small businesses in Cape Girardeau Christmas event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people took over a portion of downtown Cape Girardeau to shop for some Christmas items.

Dozens of small businesses crowded N. Frederick Street by the Indie House as part of the Old Town Cape Holiday Bazaar.

There was plenty of baked goods, handcrafted items and Christmas décor available for those looking to get in the Christmas spirit.

Bee Double You Designs Owner Brittany Watkins is one of the vendors. She said it’s great to meet and talk with people and offer her product as a unique gift option.

“It’s really great for all of us,” Watkins said. “It gives all of us a nice sense of community and also, it’s able for everybody to find us in different ways. Not only do you find people through your community, but word of mouth is also a really great way to get your business out there.”

Omete Creek Creations Owner Emma Roth said she appreciates being part of an event to where she can talk with folks to create that perfect gift for them.

“Not only am I selling stuff here, but I get a lot of custom orders,” Roth said. “The majority of my stuff is custom work. Then, I just do everything according to what people specifically want. So, even if they don’t buy something from me today, there’s a really good chance they’ll message me later.”

Also on hand was the Grinch and live dance demonstrations from Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio.

