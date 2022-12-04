Heartland Votes

Hundreds shop small businesses in Cape Girardeau Christmas event

Hundreds of people took over a portion of downtown Cape Girardeau to shop for some Christmas items.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people took over a portion of downtown Cape Girardeau to shop for some Christmas items.

Dozens of small businesses crowded N. Frederick Street by the Indie House as part of the Old Town Cape Holiday Bazaar.

There was plenty of baked goods, handcrafted items and Christmas décor available for those looking to get in the Christmas spirit.

Bee Double You Designs Owner Brittany Watkins is one of the vendors. She said it’s great to meet and talk with people and offer her product as a unique gift option.

“It’s really great for all of us,” Watkins said. “It gives all of us a nice sense of community and also, it’s able for everybody to find us in different ways. Not only do you find people through your community, but word of mouth is also a really great way to get your business out there.”

Omete Creek Creations Owner Emma Roth said she appreciates being part of an event to where she can talk with folks to create that perfect gift for them.

“Not only am I selling stuff here, but I get a lot of custom orders,” Roth said. “The majority of my stuff is custom work. Then, I just do everything according to what people specifically want. So, even if they don’t buy something from me today, there’s a really good chance they’ll message me later.”

Also on hand was the Grinch and live dance demonstrations from Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan has identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Cape...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
Duke the deer, seen here wearing a Christmas sweater, is in need of new home after the Benton,...
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer

Latest News

Residents in Cairo gathered at St. Mary's Park to receive free items to help their pocketbook...
Resource network donates needed items in Cairo
A Southeast Missouri put their town on display during their annual Christmas event, the Old...
Old Fashioned Brazeau Christmas Walk
Hundreds of people took over a portion of downtown Cape Girardeau to shop for some Christmas...
Old Town Cape Holiday Bazaar
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/3/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/3/2022