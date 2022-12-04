Heartland Votes

Deputies rescue horse that fell into swimming pool: ‘This is one for the books’

A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming pool. (Source: WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say they were part of a rare rescue when they helped a horse out of a swimming pool.

On Friday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a call regarding a horse that fell into a pool at a home on Green Springs Road.

The sheriff’s office said it determined that the nearly 2,000-pound horse knocked over part of a fence near the pool before jumping over and walking onto the pool cover.

The horse eventually fell into the pool, but its head and part of its body remained above the water.

Deputies cut away the pool cover and said they were able to pull the horse to the shallow end of the pool. The team was then able to guide the horse up the steps and onto the deck.

“You just never know what type of calls we respond to,” Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said. “This is one for the books. We are happy that we could respond to assist.”

According to the sheriff, the horse is doing well after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan has identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Cape...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
Duke the deer, seen here wearing a Christmas sweater, is in need of new home after the Benton,...
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer

Latest News

People gather by the old Brazeau Blacksmith Shop for drinks and conversation.
Brazeau lights up the town for old fashioned Christmas event
Multiple people have died after a single vehicle crashed in Scott County.
Multiple dead in interstate crash in Scott County
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU
Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the...
Jonathan the tortoise, world’s oldest land animal, celebrating 190th birthday