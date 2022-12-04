Cape Girardeau home a total loss after fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A home is a total loss after a fire in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Norman Baker said firefighters got the call at 3:11 a.m. Sunday morning for a fire in the 200 block of N. Park Ave.

Firefighters were in the process of extinguishing the flames when there was a collapse on the first floor and a partial collapse on the second floor.

Baker said two firefighters received minor injuries. One was treated and released while the other refused medical treatment.

Baker said the home did not have any utilities on in the home and there was likely a squatter in the home before the home caught fire.

Cape firefighters were assisted with mutual aid as other departments came to help with the fire.

Crews were on the scene for several hours.

Baker said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

