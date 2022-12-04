Heartland Votes

Cairo residents thankful for free supplies

Residents in Cairo gathered at St. Mary's Park to receive free items to help their pocketbook this Christmas season.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in Cairo gathered at St. Mary’s Park to receive free items to help their pocketbook this Christmas season.

Common Ground Community Resource Network arranged a trip down to the tip of Ill. to meet with people and give them some necessities to help them out.

This organization helps provide people with items whether they are in Ill., across the nation or even in international areas.

“Right now, there’s people here,” Common Ground Community Resource Network Founder Stacey Edge said. “It’s a lost city. People that are in need. So, we decided to come back. The people are always good. The people are always warm and it just feels good.”

Edge said these essentials they are providing the public will help offset other costs they may have.

“If we can bring laundry detergent or a bag that they need to buy or a school item for a child, then, that can go towards a bill or something else. Maybe something you might want to do. Everything helps,” Edge said.

Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson was on hand to help out with the event as well. He said it’s nice to have this organization come down and help in a time when most things are getting more expensive.

“The cost of living now and the cost of groceries costing so much now, it feels good to be able to help the people out there and they can get these items for free,” Simpson said.

Simpson helped sponsor this event and even hired some workers to help with distributing items and helping the residents. He said he wants to help out wherever he can and is just thankful for the community support.

“With the economy the way it is, it’s about helping everyone out and providing a service,” Simpson said. “The blankets, the clothing for the kids. Everything they picked up is stuff they needed, items they need and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Other items provided to the residents include medical supplies, cleaning items, towels and other basic necessities.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan has identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Cape...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
Duke the deer, seen here wearing a Christmas sweater, is in need of new home after the Benton,...
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer

Latest News

Residents in Cairo gathered at St. Mary's Park to receive free items to help their pocketbook...
Resource network donates needed items in Cairo
A Southeast Missouri put their town on display during their annual Christmas event, the Old...
Old Fashioned Brazeau Christmas Walk
Hundreds of people took over a portion of downtown Cape Girardeau to shop for some Christmas...
Old Town Cape Holiday Bazaar
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/3/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/3/2022
Individuals look at various products for sale at the Old Town Cape Holiday Bazaar.
Hundreds shop small businesses in Cape Girardeau Christmas event