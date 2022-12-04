Cairo residents thankful for free supplies

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in Cairo gathered at St. Mary’s Park to receive free items to help their pocketbook this Christmas season.

Common Ground Community Resource Network arranged a trip down to the tip of Ill. to meet with people and give them some necessities to help them out.

This organization helps provide people with items whether they are in Ill., across the nation or even in international areas.

“Right now, there’s people here,” Common Ground Community Resource Network Founder Stacey Edge said. “It’s a lost city. People that are in need. So, we decided to come back. The people are always good. The people are always warm and it just feels good.”

Edge said these essentials they are providing the public will help offset other costs they may have.

“If we can bring laundry detergent or a bag that they need to buy or a school item for a child, then, that can go towards a bill or something else. Maybe something you might want to do. Everything helps,” Edge said.

Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson was on hand to help out with the event as well. He said it’s nice to have this organization come down and help in a time when most things are getting more expensive.

“The cost of living now and the cost of groceries costing so much now, it feels good to be able to help the people out there and they can get these items for free,” Simpson said.

Simpson helped sponsor this event and even hired some workers to help with distributing items and helping the residents. He said he wants to help out wherever he can and is just thankful for the community support.

“With the economy the way it is, it’s about helping everyone out and providing a service,” Simpson said. “The blankets, the clothing for the kids. Everything they picked up is stuff they needed, items they need and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Other items provided to the residents include medical supplies, cleaning items, towels and other basic necessities.

