Heartland Votes

Brazeau lights up the town for old fashioned Christmas event

A Southeast Missouri put their town on display during their annual Christmas event, the Old Fashioned Brazeau Christmas Walk
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri community put their town on display during their annual Christmas event.

Brazeau, Mo, lit up the streets, businesses and homes as part of the Old Fashioned Brazeau Christmas Walk event.

People were able to walk the entire town, going into all of the historical buildings and experiencing various stations to get into the Christmas spirit.

“For some people, it’s a homecoming,” Linda Barber said. “They come back to see what the town still looks like, if it’s still the way they remembered it. And, for the most part it is. Not much in Brazeau changes.”

Brazeau opened their doors to the public, including the old post office building, blacksmith building, winery, school and the church.

“The oldest building is the church,” Barber said. “That was built in 1851. Most of the town has always centered around the church. The rest of it, the store was the main place for people to shop around here. It was where the winery is now. The hall wasn’t built until the 30′s. This school was built in the early part of the century, probably 1880′s and it kept on until the 60′s. A lot of folks have gone to school here and they come back here to see if the school looks the same.”

Janet Hotop lived in Brazeau and attended school there. She came back to visit with people she grew up with and to reminisce about her youth here.

“You want to come back and see them,” Hotop said. “I just saw my teacher that I had when I was little. It’s just really fun to see people and you feel like it’s just like a blessing to be around all the people you grew up with.”

This unique event was complete with a live nativity, shopping, and luminaries that lit up the streets.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan has identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Cape...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
Duke the deer, seen here wearing a Christmas sweater, is in need of new home after the Benton,...
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer

Latest News

Residents in Cairo gathered at St. Mary's Park to receive free items to help their pocketbook...
Resource network donates needed items in Cairo
A Southeast Missouri put their town on display during their annual Christmas event, the Old...
Old Fashioned Brazeau Christmas Walk
Hundreds of people took over a portion of downtown Cape Girardeau to shop for some Christmas...
Old Town Cape Holiday Bazaar
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/3/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/3/2022
Individuals look at various products for sale at the Old Town Cape Holiday Bazaar.
Hundreds shop small businesses in Cape Girardeau Christmas event