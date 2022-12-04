Brazeau lights up the town for old fashioned Christmas event

BRAZEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri community put their town on display during their annual Christmas event.

Brazeau, Mo, lit up the streets, businesses and homes as part of the Old Fashioned Brazeau Christmas Walk event.

People were able to walk the entire town, going into all of the historical buildings and experiencing various stations to get into the Christmas spirit.

“For some people, it’s a homecoming,” Linda Barber said. “They come back to see what the town still looks like, if it’s still the way they remembered it. And, for the most part it is. Not much in Brazeau changes.”

Brazeau opened their doors to the public, including the old post office building, blacksmith building, winery, school and the church.

“The oldest building is the church,” Barber said. “That was built in 1851. Most of the town has always centered around the church. The rest of it, the store was the main place for people to shop around here. It was where the winery is now. The hall wasn’t built until the 30′s. This school was built in the early part of the century, probably 1880′s and it kept on until the 60′s. A lot of folks have gone to school here and they come back here to see if the school looks the same.”

Janet Hotop lived in Brazeau and attended school there. She came back to visit with people she grew up with and to reminisce about her youth here.

“You want to come back and see them,” Hotop said. “I just saw my teacher that I had when I was little. It’s just really fun to see people and you feel like it’s just like a blessing to be around all the people you grew up with.”

This unique event was complete with a live nativity, shopping, and luminaries that lit up the streets.

