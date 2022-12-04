Another cold morning with temperatures below freezing.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well good Sunday morning. We woke up to another cold morning with temps below freezing in most parts of the Heartland. As we head into the afternoon we will see quiet and calm conditions with temps in the mid to upper 40′s but dropping back down into 30′s by this evening.

For Monday expect to see showers making their way towards the Heartland around the afternoon hours with temperatures to warm up to the upper 40′s to low 50′s. As we continue through the rest of the week expect to see rain almost everyday with Thursday sitting at a 90% chance of showers.

