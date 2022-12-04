Heartland Votes

46th Annual Lady Devil Invitational Basketball Tournament tips off

Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/3/2022
By Jess Todd
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 46 Annual Lady Devil Invitational hosted by Chaffee High School began first round action on Saturday.

Top seeded Oran defeated Puxico 55-30 in the first game of the day, followed by fifth-seeded Woodland upsetting No. 4 Kelly 41-38. Mallary Barks scored a crucial bucket for the Cardinals to put them up by three in the closing minutes.

During the pair of afternoon games, Scott City defeated Advance 54-31 and Meadow Heights outlasted host Chaffee 40-33.

Semifinals for the Invitational take place on Monday back at Chaffee High School. Oran and Woodland are set to tip off at 5 p.m. Scott City and Meadow Heights will right after.

