Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice

Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her hospital roommate's ventilator.(TAO EDGE via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her hospital roommate’s ventilator.

Authorities said this happened twice because the woman was bothered by the sound it made.

The woman was in jail Thursday on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.

Police and prosecutors said the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman’s ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.

The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, she still requires intensive care.

