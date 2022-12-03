Record Black Friday Weekend Holiday Shopping

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Holiday shopping is in full force across the nation. A record 197 million shoppers took part in Black Friday this year according to the National Retail Federation.

After this year’s Black Friday shopping weekend, some local businesses saw a record breaking increase in sales. Furniture Finds on Kingshighway is one of those business.

Whitney Bowen, an assistant manager at Furniture Finds, said their store was extremely busy, and they made a lot of sales.

“Friday we were definitely swamped. We had actually a really great black Friday weekend,” Bowen said.

Bowen also said she loves that the community supports her despite economic concerns.

“You have to go out and buy milk and bread and provide for your family, we’re not trying to price gauge or anything like that,” Bowen said.

At Stash Boutique downtown, owner Emily Hoehne is on her tenth year of owning her small business.

In regard to the most recent shopping event, she said she’s thankful for one if the most successful years they’ve ever had.

“It wasn’t the best year we’ve ever had, but it’s the best but it was one of the best in recent years,” Hoehne said. “They’re paying for you know, it’s my living, you know, my kid, you know have a great life because of the local support we’ve had.”

Belle Ever After Boutique is just a few blocks away from Stash and said business could have been busier.

According to a report from Adobe Analytics, online Black Friday sales in the United States set a new record, reaching more than $9.12B. Manager Catessa Dame said it’s more difficult for small business.

“You know we don’t have a bunch of chain stores or all these different sales coming in from online, we’re just a small kind of ma and pa shop like you usually see,” Dame said.

However, Bowen, Hoehne, and Dame all say this community is their home and will continue on.

