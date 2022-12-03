Heartland Votes

Pug who went viral on TikTok for ‘no bones day’ dies

Noodle, a senior pug who predicted on social media whether it would be a bones day or a no...
Noodle, a senior pug who predicted on social media whether it would be a bones day or a no bones day, has died, according to his owner.(Jonathan Graziano)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Noodle, a senior pug who predicted on social media whether it would be a bones day or a no bones day, has died, according to his owner.

Jonathan Graziano posted on Instagram on Saturday that his 14-year-old dog died Friday, calling it a “day I always knew was coming but never thought it would arrive.”

The little dog became famous in 2021 when Graziano began posting morning TikTok videos of Noodle deciding whether he was going to stand up or flop down in his soft dog bed. This coined the phrase “a no bones day” if Noodle decided to sleep in. Graziano would encourage his fans to follow his lead and treat themselves to soft pants and self care, which was a popular message during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He lived 14 and half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can. And he made millions of people happy. What a run,” Graziano said in the emotional video.

The geriatric dog even inspired a children’s book that came out this summer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan has identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Cape...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
Duke the deer, seen here wearing a Christmas sweater, is in need of new home after the Benton,...
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer

Latest News

Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert in late November.
Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations: ‘It kind of breaks my heart’
Mugshots of Daniel Butts and Robert Hopkins. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin spoke during a press conference on the discovery of 7-year-old...
Sheriff comments on abduction, death of 7-year-old girl