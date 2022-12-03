Mayfield football falls 14-13 to Beechwood in Kentucky 2A State Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In a rematch from the 2021 State Semifinals, the Kentucky 2A State Championship between Mayfield and Beechwood went down to the wire.

Entering the fourth quarter tied at seven, Beechwood’s Chase Flaherty broke a run up the middle into the end zone to put the Tigers ahead 14-7.

Then, with 1:13 remaining in the game, Mayfield’s Zane Cartwright connected with receiver Isaac Stevenson who fought his way past the goal line and in. However, the Cardinals’ extra point attempt hit off the upright leaving the score 14-13.

Mayfield attempted an onside kick, but Beechwood recovered.

The Cardinals finish the season with a record of 14-1.

