Heartland Votes

Mayfield football falls 14-13 to Beechwood in Kentucky 2A State Championship

By Jess Todd
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In a rematch from the 2021 State Semifinals, the Kentucky 2A State Championship between Mayfield and Beechwood went down to the wire.

Entering the fourth quarter tied at seven, Beechwood’s Chase Flaherty broke a run up the middle into the end zone to put the Tigers ahead 14-7.

Then, with 1:13 remaining in the game, Mayfield’s Zane Cartwright connected with receiver Isaac Stevenson who fought his way past the goal line and in. However, the Cardinals’ extra point attempt hit off the upright leaving the score 14-13.

Mayfield attempted an onside kick, but Beechwood recovered.

The Cardinals finish the season with a record of 14-1.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan has identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Cape...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history...
82-year-old woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill
The current Missouri law could impact the enforcement of basic safety in the state
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri

Latest News

Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/2/2022
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/2/2022
Heartland Sports @ 9PM on 12/2/2022
Heartland Sports @ 9PM on 12/2/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 12/2/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 12/2/2022
Rahmena Henderson knocks down a crucial layup.
Rahmena Henderson scores six points in final minute to push SEMO past Rust College