First Alert: Windy morning to give way to cold evening

As the cold front makes it way out of the Heartland, we will see temperatures dropping down...
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This morning the Heartland will feel some pretty gusty winds but by as we head into the evening hours tonight those winds plan to calm down.

Meghan Smith says temps will be hanging out in in the low to mid 40′s for this morning.

As the cold front makes it way out of the Heartland, we will see temperatures dropping down into the 30′s for this evening.

As we head into this evening and tomorrow morning we will continue to see mostly dry conditions with cool temperatures in the evening hours.

