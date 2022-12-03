The annual Winter Wonderland of Treasures returns to Benton, Mo.

Heartland Votes

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - After being absent for two years, the 23rd annual Winter Wonderland of Treasures is coming to Benton, Mo.

This weekend event takes place tomorrow, December 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a range of booths and food.

The Winter Wonderland of Treasures is sponsored by St. Denis of Benton, Mo. It takes place at the St. Denis Parish Center off of HWY 61.

Booths that will attend the event include woodworking, quilts, wreathes, jewelry and even alpaca items. Those attending can get food, including homemade chicken noodle soup, chili, and cinnamon rolls. There will also be kettle corn outside.

The event will include a 50/50 drawing and raffles. Admission is completely free.

