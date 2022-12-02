Heartland Votes

Warrant issued for Marine recruiter accused of sexual assault

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Independence County Sheriff’s deputies need your help in finding a Marines recruiter they said was accused of having sex with an underage child.

A warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Duncan Quade Weathers for one count of first-degree sexual assault.

Court documents show Weathers is accused of having sex with the child while working as a recruiter for the Marines.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Monday, Nov. 28, Lieutenant Zach Rawlins spoke with a mother and father about an alleged sexual assault that had been committed against their child.

The couple said the child had been in contact with Weathers while he was at the child’s school promoting a career in the Marines after looking through the child’s phone. The child said the meeting was sometime between late September and early October.

The affidavit noted the phone contained nude images of Weathers along with an image of Weathers and the child in the child’s bed.

The family provided in written statements that Weathers admitted to having sex with the child and asked them to not contact authorities because “he was going to commit suicide so his wife could receive his military benefits”.

The child also told Lieutenant Rawlins that Weathers had told her in the past he wanted his relationship with recruits “to be on more of a friendly basis”.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Rawlins interviewed Weathers at the Independence County Sheriff’s Office.

When asked about the meeting with the child, he claimed the child was not interested in a career in the Marines. He did not speak further about the incident or any other locations the two met.

A bond for Weathers is expected to be at $20,000.

Region 8 News will have more details on this developing story.

