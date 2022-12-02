UT Martin fall commencement set for December 10

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Fall commencement exercises will be held soon at the University of Tennessee in Martin.

The commencement exercises on December 10 will take place during two in-person ceremonies in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. It will occur at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and tickets are not required to attend either ceremony. Doors will open 45 minutes before each event begins.

UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver will preside over both ceremonies, and UT System President Randy Boyd will provide the commencement address, as well as confer degrees at both events.

Students who graduated following the summer and fall 2022 terms will participate. A sign-language interpreter will provide services for the hearing impaired during the events.

The 10 a.m. ceremony will include undergraduate and graduate-degree candidates from the colleges of agriculture and applied sciences, and business and global affairs. The 2 p.m. ceremony will also include both undergraduate and graduate-degree candidates and include the colleges of education, health and behavioral sciences, engineering and natural sciences, and humanities and fine arts. Each ceremony will be livestreamed at UT Martin’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The ceremonies will be archived on YouTube for later viewing.

Receptions for graduates, their families and friends will be held in the Skyhawk Fieldhouse following both ceremonies.

Additional information is available by calling the Office of University Relations at 731-881-7615.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.