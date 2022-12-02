Showers tonight, colder this weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We saw a few showers across the area, especially across the southern half of the Heartland. For this evening we will continue to see scattered showers as we wait for a cold front to move through the Heartland. It will continue to be breezy as well this evening with winds gusting up to 35MPH. Lows by morning will range from the lower 30s north to the lower 40s south.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly. It will continue to be quiet breezy for the first half of the day. Highs will range from the upper 30s far north to the lower 50s far south. Wind chills will be running around 10 degrees colder than the actual air temperatures.

