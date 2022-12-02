Heartland Votes

Rahmena Henderson scores six points in final minute to push SEMO past Rust College

By Jess Todd
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO women’s basketball team defeated Rust College 63-60 Wednesday night at the Show Me Center for their third win of the season.

The Redhawks took a 43-35 advantage into the fourth quarter, but the Bearcats came storming back to take the lead, 60-59, with 30 seconds remaining.

On SEMO’s ensuing possession, Rahmena Henderson drove hard right from the top of the key and fought through contact for a layup plus the foul.

That gave the Redhawks a lead they would not let go of.

Henderson led all scorers with 16 points and adding 9 rebounds while Sophie Bussard contributed 15 points as well.

“I saw a team that was willing to come together and do whatever it took to win,” said Head Coach Rekha Patterson.

SEMO improves to 3-4. Next up for the Redhawks is a road trip to face the Kansas Jayhawks who currently sit just outside the Top 25.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Copart Sikeston Auctions in Scott County...
Fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County considered suspicious, under investigation
Taco Bell
Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
According to police, Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was closed earlier...
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash

Latest News

Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/1/2022
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/1/2022
Heartland Sports @ 9PM on 12/1/2022
Heartland Sports @ 9PM on 12/1/2022
The Cape Catfish officially announced Cape Girardeau native Glenn Campbell as the new Club...
Cape Catfish announce Glenn Campbell as new Club President, Director
Cape Catfish name Glenn Campbell as new club president, director
Cape Catfish name Glenn Campbell as new club president, director