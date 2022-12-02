Rahmena Henderson scores six points in final minute to push SEMO past Rust College

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO women’s basketball team defeated Rust College 63-60 Wednesday night at the Show Me Center for their third win of the season.

The Redhawks took a 43-35 advantage into the fourth quarter, but the Bearcats came storming back to take the lead, 60-59, with 30 seconds remaining.

On SEMO’s ensuing possession, Rahmena Henderson drove hard right from the top of the key and fought through contact for a layup plus the foul.

That gave the Redhawks a lead they would not let go of.

Henderson led all scorers with 16 points and adding 9 rebounds while Sophie Bussard contributed 15 points as well.

“I saw a team that was willing to come together and do whatever it took to win,” said Head Coach Rekha Patterson.

SEMO improves to 3-4. Next up for the Redhawks is a road trip to face the Kansas Jayhawks who currently sit just outside the Top 25.

