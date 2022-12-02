Heartland Votes

Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s... actually a meteor!

A meteor blazed across the Northeast Ohio sky at approximately 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 1.

There are numerous reports from witnesses across several eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.

Parma Heights resident @jamskillet of Instagram and Twitter has a doorbell camera that caught the meteor.

“I actually saw it in person and it looked like a fireball in the sky. So, I checked the doorbell camera and there it was. It also looked like something was ejected from it and the flaming trail stopped. It was moving easily 100 times faster than a plane. Never seen anything like it in my life. Thought it was an angel,” @jamskillet described.

Since there is currently no evidence of this meteoroid hitting the ground, it is a meteor, which burns up in the atmosphere before hitting the ground.

A meteorite is when a meteoroid survives the fall through the atmosphere and hits the ground.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge,...
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A Heartland woman in Benton, Illinois is asking for help with finding a home for her pet deer.
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
Sen. Robert Peters hugs Rep. Justin Slaughter after the House passed a SAFE-T Act trailer bill...
Illinois Democratic lawmakers pass SAFE-T Act clean-up language
A warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Duncan Quade Weathers for one count of first-degree...
Warrant issued for Marine recruiter accused of sexual assault
The current Missouri law could impact the enforcement of basic safety in the state
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
Wildlife officials are warning hunters to be aware of sick or dead waterfowl.
Illinois DNR suspects bird flu in deaths of 300 waterfowl