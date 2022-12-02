Heartland Votes

Man hospitalized after being shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield; officers search for gunman

Officers are searching for a gunman after a man was shot through the wall of his home in...
Officers are searching for a gunman after a man was shot through the wall of his home in Springfield Thursday night.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are on the hunt for a gunman after a man was shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield Thursday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, they received a call at 9:00 p.m. because a man had been shot in the torso inside his home in the 1200 block of W Livingston Street. That’s not far from Kansas Expressway and I-44. Officers say the gunfire came from outside the house, and that multiple shell casings were found in the 2600 block of N Johnston Avenue. That’s in the same cul de sac as the victim’s home.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and an officer tells KY3 he is in stable condition. No one else was hit, but a vehicle on the same street was damaged.

Officers are still looking for a suspect. We’ll have more information as additional details become available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge,...
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A Heartland woman in Benton, Illinois is asking for help with finding a home for her pet deer.
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
Sen. Robert Peters hugs Rep. Justin Slaughter after the House passed a SAFE-T Act trailer bill...
Illinois Democratic lawmakers pass SAFE-T Act clean-up language
A warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Duncan Quade Weathers for one count of first-degree...
Warrant issued for Marine recruiter accused of sexual assault
The current Missouri law could impact the enforcement of basic safety in the state
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
Wildlife officials are warning hunters to be aware of sick or dead waterfowl.
Illinois DNR suspects bird flu in deaths of 300 waterfowl