Local postal services feeling the holiday rush close to Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas rush is on, and both postal service and delivery companies say as we get closer to the holiday, the time crunch will only get worse.

Store manager Kevin Hess says that right now, they’re mailing close to 500 packages a week. And Hess says the closer we get to Christmas, the busier it will be.

“By the second week of December is just standing room only everybody trying to ship out all of their packages and get them where they need to go in time,” Hess said.

Mark Inglett, with the U.S postal service says that hiring additional workers is helping with the surge of packages.

“We’ve been hiring all throughout the year and we’ve converted over 100,00 part time employees and full-time positions in the last year or so and we’ve brought on another 28,000 seasonal employees,” Inglett said.

Inglett also warns to make sure that you’re ready and that you don’t delay mailing your packages.

“December the 17th that’s one of the last times were asking folks to mail that first class mail your Christmas cards and things like that. December the 19th for priority mail that’s the suggestion mailing date for that. December 23rd that’s the priority express but Folks let’s go ahead and get started, get those things in the mail so folks can put those cards on the fire place and the mantle and the presents under the tree and we can relax and enjoy the holiday,” Inglett said.

Hess says although the rush of getting packages mailed on time can be stressful, this time of year is still his favorite.

“It just keeps us going, I love it I love dealing with the customers and taking care all of their needs,” Hess said.

