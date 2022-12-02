Inspector called to Brookport Bridge after cross beams hit

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge was briefly shutdown Thursday evening, December 1 for an emergency inspection.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), drivers reported that a piece of heavy equipment being hauled by a truck hit some of the cross beams on the the bridge superstructure.

KYTC shutdown the bridge for about an hour to allow a certified bridge inspector to check the structure for any damage.

Video posted on KYTC’s District 1 Facebook page shows the inspector taking photos.

KYTC said the inspector used the photos to compare to photos from the last detailed inspection of the bridge and determine if any ‘minor dings’ appear to be new.

The inspector reported there was no indication of structural damage.

No semi trucks are allowed on the Brookport Bridge, but KYTC said there has been an ongoing problem with trucks illegally crossing the bridge. They said this is especially true when there is a crash blocking or delaying traffic on the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.

In addition to semis allowed on the bridge, it has a 9 ft-6inch height restriction and a 15-ton load limit.

Anyone with information about the truck that reportedly crossed the bridge illegally is asked to contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Office at 270-898-2431 or by email here.

