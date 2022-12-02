Ill. State Senate approves selling former Artisan Building at Rend Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The former Artisan Center at Rend Lake State Park may soon have a new owner and purpose.

According to Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler, the Senate voted to approve an amendment which would allow the Illinois Department of natural Resources to the former art center for $531,667 to the Rend Lake Conservancy District through a quitclaim deed.

“This is an exciting piece of legislation I have been working on with Representative Dave Severin to bring this vacant building back to life,” said Sen. Fowler. “The Rend Lake Conservancy District has expressed great interest in bringing a tourism center to this location. This couldn’t have been a more perfect opportunity at the right time with the recent announcement of the $17.5 million in renovations set to take place at the now vacant Rend Lake Resort in 2023.”

The measure, House Bill 3823, Senate Floor Amendment 1, now heads to the House for approval.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.