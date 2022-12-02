Heartland Votes

Hayti holds Christmas lighting ceremony

Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas spirit can be seen in Hayti!

The city held a Christmas lighting ceremony Thursday night on the square.

Dozens came out to get into the Christmas spirit by enjoying the lights, hot chocolate and cookies.

Santa was also on hand to take pictures.

City leaders said department from all over town helped with decorating efforts.

Crews with the Street and Water Departments set up the Christmas displays on the Square a couple of weeks ago.

The Hayti Fire Department helped by putting the star on top of the Christmas tree.

