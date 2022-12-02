Heartland Votes

First Alert: Windy & chilly with light rain possible

Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.
Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.(Source: cNews/Jane Rhoden)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - As a weak system approaches the Heartland, expect a gloomy, windy and chilly day.

Wind advisories are in effect in our northern counties, but the entire region will have gusty south winds into tonight.

Wind could gust to 40 mph or more.

Light rain or sprinkles is possible ahead of the cold front moving in from the northwest.

Early tonight, rain chances will increase.

Behind the cold front, rain and clouds will be pushing of to the southeast by Saturday morning.

The rest of Saturday will be mostly sunny, but cold and breezy. Winds will be gusty from the northwest.

Sunday is looking calm.

A soggy and cold pattern takes over next week.

There will be occasional periods of rain Monday through Thursday.

Severe storms do not appear to be a threat with this pattern, but rainfall may eventually start to add up enough to cause problems by late week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge,...
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan has identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Cape...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warmer but very windy for your Friday
A beautiful December sunrise in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
First Alert: Chilly & dry ahead of more rain
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook