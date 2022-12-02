First Alert: Windy & chilly with light rain possible

(KFVS) - As a weak system approaches the Heartland, expect a gloomy, windy and chilly day.

Wind advisories are in effect in our northern counties, but the entire region will have gusty south winds into tonight.

Wind could gust to 40 mph or more.

Light rain or sprinkles is possible ahead of the cold front moving in from the northwest.

Early tonight, rain chances will increase.

Behind the cold front, rain and clouds will be pushing of to the southeast by Saturday morning.

The rest of Saturday will be mostly sunny, but cold and breezy. Winds will be gusty from the northwest.

Sunday is looking calm.

A soggy and cold pattern takes over next week.

There will be occasional periods of rain Monday through Thursday.

Severe storms do not appear to be a threat with this pattern, but rainfall may eventually start to add up enough to cause problems by late week.

