First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Shaping up to be a cloudy, chilly and windy Friday as a weak weather system approaches from the west. Radar is showing a lot of ‘virga’ but eventually we’ll likely get some light rain or sprinkles…probably trace amounts. Rain chances look to increase a bit early tonight as a cold front moves in from the northwest. Wind Advisories are in effect for northern counties, but the entire area will have gusty south winds today into tonight. Rain and clouds will be pushing off to the southeast by Saturday morning behind a cold front; Saturday will be mostly sunny but cold and breezy with gusty northwest winds.

After a quiet Sunday, the pattern for next week continues to look cool and wet with occasional periods of rain Monday through Thursday. It still looks like we’ll stay safely above freezing, so forecasting just cool rain at this point. Not seeing any sort of severe storm threat with this pattern, but rainfall may eventually start to add up enough to cause problems especially by late week

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.