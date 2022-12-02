Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Windy and chilly Friday......next week looking wet.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shaping up to be a cloudy, chilly and windy Friday as a weak weather system approaches from the west.   Radar is showing a lot of ‘virga’ but eventually we’ll likely get some light rain or sprinkles…probably trace amounts.  Rain chances look to increase a bit early tonight as a cold front moves in from the northwest.  Wind Advisories are in effect for northern counties,  but the entire area will have gusty south winds today into tonight.    Rain and clouds will be pushing off to the southeast by Saturday morning behind a cold front;  Saturday will be mostly sunny but cold and breezy with gusty northwest winds.

After a quiet Sunday, the pattern for next week continues to look cool and wet with occasional periods of rain Monday through Thursday. It still looks like we’ll stay safely above freezing, so forecasting just cool rain at this point. Not seeing any sort of severe storm threat with this pattern, but rainfall may eventually start to add up enough to cause problems especially by late week

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge,...
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan has identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Cape...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/1/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/1/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/1/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/1/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 12/1/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 12/1/2022
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warmer but very windy for your Friday