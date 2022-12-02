Heartland Votes

City of Paducah website experiencing outage

The City of Paducah reports their website is experiencing an outage.
The City of Paducah reports their website is experiencing an outage.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah reports their website is experiencing an outage.

The site went down on Friday morning, December 2.

The city said the hosting company is working to restore service as soon as possible.

It’s believed a server node is down.

The following direct links for specific City services can still be accessed:

  • To view job openings with the City of Paducah and apply for a job, click Job Openings.
  • To make an online property tax payment, visit Property Tax.
  • To register for an event, class, or league with the Parks & Recreation Department, visit Parks & Recreation Registration.
  • Submit a service request or inquiry through Paducah 311.

