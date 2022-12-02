Heartland Votes

Cape Catfish announce Glenn Campbell as new Club President, Director

Cape Catfish name Glenn Campbell as new club president, director
By Jess Todd
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau native Glenn Campbell has joined the Cape Catfish as Club President and Director.

Campbell is a 1983 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and a 1987 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He also is a Co-Founder of the company Hat World Inc. which purchased Lids and served as Executive Vice President before selling it.

The Catfish, who began operations in 2019 playing in the Prospect League, made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

To watch the full announcement, click here.

