Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot.

“It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said.

Walters, president of the Ethical Society of Police, which represents some city officers, says this summer’s violence was unprecedented.

“Our biggest concern is the safety of our city. I’m a city resident, always have been, always will be. I just want our citizens of our city to be safe as well as our visitors,” Walters said.

Walters, along with other city officers and even interim Police Chief Michael Sack say gun laws are stopping law enforcement from doing their job. That’s why state Sen. Steve Roberts is proposing a new bill, changing the minimum age to conceal or open carry a gun.

“The number one issue that comes up is crime and how do we do that. Right now, unfortunately our law enforcement officers are powerless from preventing children who are possessing firearms,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ bill would make the legal age to carry 18. He also says this wouldn’t impact parents taking their kids to gun ranges or hunting.

“It’s just common-sense legislation that 49 other states have in effect from preventing minors from possessing firearms. It’s an obvious solution. This is an unintended consequence of the Second Amendment Preservation Act.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.