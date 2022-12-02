Heartland Votes

Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri

By Jenna Rae
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot.

“It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said.

Walters, president of the Ethical Society of Police, which represents some city officers, says this summer’s violence was unprecedented.

“Our biggest concern is the safety of our city. I’m a city resident, always have been, always will be. I just want our citizens of our city to be safe as well as our visitors,” Walters said.

Walters, along with other city officers and even interim Police Chief Michael Sack say gun laws are stopping law enforcement from doing their job. That’s why state Sen. Steve Roberts is proposing a new bill, changing the minimum age to conceal or open carry a gun.

“The number one issue that comes up is crime and how do we do that. Right now, unfortunately our law enforcement officers are powerless from preventing children who are possessing firearms,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ bill would make the legal age to carry 18. He also says this wouldn’t impact parents taking their kids to gun ranges or hunting.

“It’s just common-sense legislation that 49 other states have in effect from preventing minors from possessing firearms. It’s an obvious solution. This is an unintended consequence of the Second Amendment Preservation Act.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge,...
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A Heartland woman in Benton, Illinois is asking for help with finding a home for her pet deer.
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
Sen. Robert Peters hugs Rep. Justin Slaughter after the House passed a SAFE-T Act trailer bill...
Illinois Democratic lawmakers pass SAFE-T Act clean-up language
A warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Duncan Quade Weathers for one count of first-degree...
Warrant issued for Marine recruiter accused of sexual assault
Wildlife officials are warning hunters to be aware of sick or dead waterfowl.
Illinois DNR suspects bird flu in deaths of 300 waterfowl