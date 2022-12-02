31st annual Lights Fantastic Parade set to kick off in Carbondale Saturday evening

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Beginning on the evening of December 3, downtown Carbondale is expected to be filled with hundreds of people and plenty of lights to see.

The 31st annual Lights Fantastic parade is back in Illinois and leaders of the event say it’s fun for all ages, including Sean Henry, Lights Fantastic Parade Committee Co-chair. Henry also said more than 70 entries will be at the parade, making it the largest parade they’ve ever had.

“We have got one heck of a parade for everybody,” said Henry. “We’ve got 77 entries, it’s pretty exciting. So we’ve got 9 bands inside those entries, actually you can kind of consider it 11 bands cause CCHS here Carbondale community high school does what they call a super band.”

Spectators coming to the parade can avoid traffic by taking free shuttles into the downtown area.

“They’re going to be running from the university mall, pick up near the main entrance where the food court used to be there and they’ll bring you to the downtown at Washington and Main Street,” said Henry. “And we’re also running shuttle busses from Murdale shopping center, it’ll pick up near the Murdale Barber shop, it’ll run you to the intersection of north Illinois avenue and Oak street.”

Those in Carbondale should note that the roads will be closed and detours of Main Street, Walnut Street, and Illinois Avenue will start at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and avoid traffic congestion. Roads will open after the parade ends, which is planned to be around 8 p.m.

The parade route begins at south Illinois and Mill Street, works it way north to Jackson Street and through the town square. But there are more events in addition to the parade.

“The boys and girls club has a fundraising chili supper at the civic center, there’s also a wreath auction there, we have letters writing to Santa at the old train depot, we have some reindeer, Santa’s rain deer and Ms. clause will be by the old pavilion downtown and Main Street has a cookie walk,” said Henry.

Henry says he is excited to kickoff the Holiday season.

“It’s about the community, and there’s nothing better than seeing the kids watch Santa go through the last float and get excited for the Christmas season,” said Henry.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. tomorrow. Leaders are encouraging those attending to arrive early, bring your chairs blankets and to have some fun.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.