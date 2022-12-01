Heartland Votes

Woman killed in head-on crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said 23-year-old Taylor M. Mosley of Little Rock was southbound when her 2020 Subaru Crosstrek crossed the center of the roadway and hit a 1995 GMC Sierra driven by 20-year-old Luke P. Southern of Steele.

Pemiscot County Assistant Coroner James Brimhall pronounced Mosley dead at the scene.

Survival Flight flew Southern to Regional One Health in Memphis with moderate injuries.

