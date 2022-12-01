Warmer but very windy for your Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw a sunny quiet day across the area with cool temperatures and light winds. For this evening, clouds will begin to increase and winds will increase from the south as well. Lows by morning will mainly be in the middle 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and very windy. Winds will increase out of the south between 25 and 35 MPH gusting at times over 45MPG, especially across our northern counties. There will also be a slight chance for a few light showers. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.