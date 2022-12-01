Heartland Votes

Tree Lighting Ceremony in McCracken County on Friday

There will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow in McCracken County to celebrate the upcoming...
There will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow in McCracken County to celebrate the upcoming holidays.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow in McCracken County to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

On December 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., the McCracken County Courthouse will be hosting the event. There will be songs by Lone Oak Intermediate School Choir, and cookies will be provided by the McCracken County Civic Beautification Board.

The Civic Beautification Board was also responsible for putting up the decorations.

