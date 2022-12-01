Tree Lighting Ceremony in McCracken County on Friday

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow in McCracken County to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

On December 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., the McCracken County Courthouse will be hosting the event. There will be songs by Lone Oak Intermediate School Choir, and cookies will be provided by the McCracken County Civic Beautification Board.

The Civic Beautification Board was also responsible for putting up the decorations.

