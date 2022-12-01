Heartland Votes

Traffic backup reported on Cairo Ohio River Bridge

Drivers who travel the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo, will...
Drivers who travel the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo, will want to find another route Thursday morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers who travel the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo, will want to find another route Thursday morning.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi broke down on the Illinois side of the bridge and this is causing traffic to back up on both sides.

There is no estimation on when the rig will be cleared from the area.

Drivers are urged to take other routes.

