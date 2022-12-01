Heartland Votes

Toys for Tots in need of volunteers

Presents might already be making their way underneath your tree, but one organization in the Heartland received the gift that will keep on giving
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Toys for Tots found a new home through the donation of a building from Saint Frances Hospital.

The coordinator of Toys for Tots, Darlene MacCubbin said, “It’s a huge relief, cause every year it’s one of my biggest stressors, is looking for a donated building to have our toys in, or collection point or our bagging point, because I work off the donated dollar and I don’t want to spend that on rent for a building.”

She said she’d rather spend the money for rent on kids throughout the community.

MacCubbin stated, “I cannot even begin to imagine what a relief it is to the parents to know that there is some place they can go to be able to get toys to give to their children for Christmas, and speaking of mental health, I’m seeing more requests in the last 2 to 3 years from the older child that’s 10 up that’s wanting pencils and journals so they can write their thoughts down.”

The program helps 5 counties, Scott, Stoddard, Perry, Bollinger, and Cape county.

The number of applicant families sits around 3,000.

