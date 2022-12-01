CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Red Kettle Campaign is part of the Salvation Army’s fundraising efforts to feed and house the community.

Lily Reinier with the Salvation Army said, “This just means a smile on their face, you know knowing that we can help them stay in their homes or get their lights turned back on or even a meal.”

The food pantry inside the Salvation Army has been bare according to Reinier.

She said, “The shortages everywhere it’s harder to get the food to give out to people, those donations you know we take in those donations to supply what we can’t get.”

A volunteer, Pat Carter, has been with the charity for more than 20 years.

Carter said “There’s just so many needs out there, and I’ve seen it in my own family and in my neighborhood, people if it wasn’t for the salvation army they wouldn’t have been able to step another foot forward.”

To find more information on how to volunteer or help, call (573) 335-7000.

