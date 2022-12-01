Heartland Votes

Police warn of scammers targeting businesses through employees

According to Metropolis Police, scammers are making calls to businesses posing as a boss or an executive of a company.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Metropolis Police and Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer are warning about a scam targeting businesses.

According to police, scammers are making calls to businesses posing as a boss or an executive of a company.

Police said the scammers state there has been an emergency and tell the employee on phone they need to take all the cash from the registers and safe.

The employee is then instructed to use the cash to buy bit coin or other cryptocurrency and send it to a specific account.

Police said when this is done, it is too late to get the money back.

Anyone who gets a call like this is urged to independently verify if their boss or company leader made the call.

Police said this might take a few minutes, but it is worth it and could save the business from losing a bunch of money.

