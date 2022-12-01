Heartland Votes

Paducah man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges

Georcel C. Ankston, 29 of Paducah, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in connection with a...
Georcel C. Ankston, 29 of Paducah, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in connection with a fentanyl trafficking investigation in McCracken County.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested in connection with a fentanyl trafficking investigation in McCracken County.

Georcel C. Ankston, 29, was arrested after a traffic stop on Adams Street in Paducah on Wednesday, November 29.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, after Ankston was taken into custody, detectives searched his home.

Detectives said they found approximately 100 Fentanyl pills, marijuana, two handguns, assorted drug paraphernalia and other items indicative of illegal drug trafficking during their search.

The sheriff’s office said Ankston is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.

Ankston is charged with two counts firearm enhanced trafficking in fentanyl 1st offense, two counts possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Copart Sikeston Auctions in Scott County...
Fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County considered suspicious, under investigation
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Taco Bell
Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold
According to police, Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was closed earlier...
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash

Latest News

Those in Hayti, Mo., can expect a little help during this holiday season as the 3rd Annual...
3rd Annual Drive Thru Kids Coats & Food Giveaway
Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in...
Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are charged with first-degree endangering the welfare...
North County toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl; man, woman charged
According to his obituary, Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital...
Fundraiser planned for late police officer’s family