Paducah man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested in connection with a fentanyl trafficking investigation in McCracken County.

Georcel C. Ankston, 29, was arrested after a traffic stop on Adams Street in Paducah on Wednesday, November 29.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, after Ankston was taken into custody, detectives searched his home.

Detectives said they found approximately 100 Fentanyl pills, marijuana, two handguns, assorted drug paraphernalia and other items indicative of illegal drug trafficking during their search.

The sheriff’s office said Ankston is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.

Ankston is charged with two counts firearm enhanced trafficking in fentanyl 1st offense, two counts possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation is continuing.

