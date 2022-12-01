Heartland Votes

North County toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl; man, woman charged

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are charged with first-degree endangering the welfare...
Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child - death of a child and endangering the welfare of a child - creating a substantial risk(St. Louis County PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man and woman are facing charges after a toddler in North County ingested fentanyl and then died.

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child - death of a child and endangering the welfare of a child - creating a substantial risk. Both are being held without bond.

Police tell News 4 they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. on November 11 that a child was unresponsive at a home in the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive. That child, Lilinna Leak, 21, was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Officers say Leak tested positive for fentanyl and add that they found capsules, drug paraphernalia powder residue and guns in the home. Tufts and Collins told officers they knew that Leak had infested fentanyl but did not seek medical attention for her, police say.

Another toddler was home at the time and was exposed to drugs, paraphernalia and guns, police allege. That child was evaluated and determined to be in good health.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Copart Sikeston Auctions in Scott County...
Fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County considered suspicious, under investigation
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Taco Bell
Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold
According to police, Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was closed earlier...
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash

Latest News

Those in Hayti, Mo., can expect a little help during this holiday season as the 3rd Annual...
3rd Annual Drive Thru Kids Coats & Food Giveaway
Georcel C. Ankston, 29 of Paducah, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in connection with a...
Paducah man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges
Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in...
Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
According to his obituary, Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital...
Fundraiser planned for late police officer’s family
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects