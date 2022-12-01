North County toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl; man, woman charged

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man and woman are facing charges after a toddler in North County ingested fentanyl and then died.

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child - death of a child and endangering the welfare of a child - creating a substantial risk. Both are being held without bond.

Police tell News 4 they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. on November 11 that a child was unresponsive at a home in the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive. That child, Lilinna Leak, 21, was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Officers say Leak tested positive for fentanyl and add that they found capsules, drug paraphernalia powder residue and guns in the home. Tufts and Collins told officers they knew that Leak had infested fentanyl but did not seek medical attention for her, police say.

Another toddler was home at the time and was exposed to drugs, paraphernalia and guns, police allege. That child was evaluated and determined to be in good health.

