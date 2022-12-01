New sheriff in town: Williamson County names new Sheriff

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - After a morning ceremony today, Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the Sheriff of Williamson County, Ill.

The ceremony was held in the Williamson County Courthouse at approximately 9 a.m. on December 1. Those attending included family, friends, supporters, and representatives of State, County and Municipal Law Enforcement Agencies.

After the ceremony, Sheriff Diederich said he is excited to start his new job.

“It is an honor to serve the citizens of Williamson County as Sheriff. I’m ready to get to work,” said Sheriff Diederich.

Immediately following being sworn in, Sheriff Diederich held a meeting with the Sheriff’s Office employees and announced the appointment of his command staff. Diederich appointed Robert Terry to the position of Chief Deputy. Chief Deputy Terry has over 20 years of law enforcement and administration experience.

Williamson County Lieutenant Jeff Moore has also been promoted to the position of Captain to lead the patrol division. Captain Moore has been with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for the past 18 years and has a combined 30 years of experience.

Detective Carl Eggemeyer has been appointed to lead the investigations unit of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Eggemeyer has over 20 years of law enforcement and investigations experience.

“I have complete confidence in my command staff and I am excited about the direction we will be able to take the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in serving the citizens of Williamson County,” Diederich stated.

