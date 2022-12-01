Heartland Votes

New sheriff in town: Williamson County names new Sheriff

After a morning ceremony today, Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the Sheriff of Williamson...
After a morning ceremony today, Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the Sheriff of Williamson County, Ill.(Williamson County Sheriff's Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - After a morning ceremony today, Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the Sheriff of Williamson County, Ill.

The ceremony was held in the Williamson County Courthouse at approximately 9 a.m. on December 1. Those attending included family, friends, supporters, and representatives of State, County and Municipal Law Enforcement Agencies.

After the ceremony, Sheriff Diederich said he is excited to start his new job.

“It is an honor to serve the citizens of Williamson County as Sheriff. I’m ready to get to work,” said Sheriff Diederich.

Immediately following being sworn in, Sheriff Diederich held a meeting with the Sheriff’s Office employees and announced the appointment of his command staff. Diederich appointed Robert Terry to the position of Chief Deputy. Chief Deputy Terry has over 20 years of law enforcement and administration experience.

Williamson County Lieutenant Jeff Moore has also been promoted to the position of Captain to lead the patrol division. Captain Moore has been with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for the past 18 years and has a combined 30 years of experience.

Detective Carl Eggemeyer has been appointed to lead the investigations unit of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Eggemeyer has over 20 years of law enforcement and investigations experience.

“I have complete confidence in my command staff and I am excited about the direction we will be able to take the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in serving the citizens of Williamson County,” Diederich stated.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Copart Sikeston Auctions in Scott County...
Fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County considered suspicious, under investigation
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Taco Bell
Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold
According to police, Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was closed earlier...
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash

Latest News

There will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow in McCracken County to celebrate the upcoming...
Tree Lighting Ceremony in McCracken County on Friday
Those in Hayti, Mo., can expect a little help during this holiday season as the 3rd Annual...
3rd Annual Drive Thru Kids Coats & Food Giveaway
Georcel C. Ankston, 29 of Paducah, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in connection with a...
Paducah man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges
Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in...
Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.