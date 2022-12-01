Heartland Votes

MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville

By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Area residents can attend a public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 about the project to put a new roundabout at the intersection of Route 25 and Route K in Gordonville, MO.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. on 7 p.m.

“We conducted a study to examine installing a traffic signal or constructing a roundabout in this location,” said MoDOT Project Manager Tim Pickett. “Through the study, the preferred alternate was to construct a roundabout. The proposed roundabout will help traffic flow efficiently and will result in fewer delays during non-peak hours.”

The meeting will be held at Gordonville Elementary School, located at 653 Route Z in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Construction on the roundabout is expected to begin as early as summer 2023, and it’s expected to be completed in winter 2023.

