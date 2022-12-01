MoDOT to hold community briefing on possible Rte. 412 expansion plan

SENATH, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be holding an open house style briefing to discuss an environmental study on possible future improvements to U.S. Route 412 in Dunklin County.

The meeting will be held in the Senath High School gym on Thursday, December 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MoDOT began the environmental study process in September.

The study will examine the 20-mile section of Rte. 412 extending from Route AC, near the Arkansas border, to just east of Route Y, near Kennett.

Gathering public input will be part of the study, which is expected to be completed in late 2023.

The goal of this work is to figure out what needs drive potential improvements to Rte. 412.

MoDOT has set up a website dedicated to the project, which is available by clicking here.

For more information, contact MoDOT Project Manager David Wyman at 573-472-9021 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

