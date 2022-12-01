Heartland Votes

MoDOT to hold community briefing on possible Rte. 412 expansion plan

MoDOT will be holding an open house style briefing to discuss an environmental study on...
MoDOT will be holding an open house style briefing to discuss an environmental study on possible future improvements to U.S. Route 412 in Dunklin County.(MoDOT20Blue high res)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENATH, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be holding an open house style briefing to discuss an environmental study on possible future improvements to U.S. Route 412 in Dunklin County.

The meeting will be held in the Senath High School gym on Thursday, December 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MoDOT began the environmental study process in September.

The study will examine the 20-mile section of Rte. 412 extending from Route AC, near the Arkansas border, to just east of Route Y, near Kennett.

Gathering public input will be part of the study, which is expected to be completed in late 2023.

The goal of this work is to figure out what needs drive potential improvements to Rte. 412.

MoDOT has set up a website dedicated to the project, which is available by clicking here.

For more information, contact MoDOT Project Manager David Wyman at 573-472-9021 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Copart Sikeston Auctions in Scott County...
Fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County considered suspicious, under investigation
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Taco Bell
Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold
According to police, Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was closed earlier...
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
I-69 will be extended from Mayfield to Fulton once a 2-year project brings the Julian...
Gov. Beshear announces I-69 extension from Mayfield to Fulton
Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge,...
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
According to police, Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was closed earlier...
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash