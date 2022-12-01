Mayfield H.S. Football team set to play in the State Championship, bringing joy to the city

MAYFIELD, KY. (KFVS) - A year of ups and downs for Mayfield, Kentucky as we approach the one year anniversary of a the devastating tornado.

Mayfield’s High School football team is playing in the State Championship, giving residents something to cheer about.

“Everybody is excited especially with everything we went through,” said Derrick Parrott, city councilman and former standout player at Mayfield High School.

Parrott was on Mayfield’s 2002 state championship team and knows how big it is to play for the name on the front of your jersey and not the back.

“Most importantly, we all know even when I played it’s about community. It’s bigger than just yourself. You represent Mayfield,” said Parrott.

The Mayfield Cardinals are looking to bring home their 13th State Championship. Mayor Kathy O’ Nan and other residents are excited about cheering them on in the championship.

“We are a big family, especially during football season. The first games this year were so needed, we packed those stands because it was Mayfield football and that’s what we needed to get us back to normal,” said O’ Nan.

The Cardinals face Beachwood High School, the same team Mayfield lost too in the semifinals last season. But football is more than a game.

“2 weeks to the day after that ballgame, it was when the tornado hit here. And the very next week, here they came, from Beachwood and began with the high school and spread to fort Mitchell, and they came with trucks and trailers loaded with supplies and food and money and help,” said O’ Nan

Mayor O’ Nan says a special presentation will take place before the game.

And Parrott says the toughness of this team reflects the city of Mayfield.

“We showed how resilient our town is the way we came together and United you know right after the tornado trying to do what’s best for our community,” said Parrott

There’s no school on Friday as they are expecting a big crowd to travel to Lexington and cheer on the Cardinals.

Kick off for the Class 2A state Championship is set for 4 p.m. ET, Friday December 2 at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.