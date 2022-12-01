Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear announces I-69 extension from Mayfield to Fulton

I-69 will be extended from Mayfield to Fulton once a 2-year project brings the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Upgrades are coming to the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway in western Kentucky.

The Purchase Parkway will be undergoing design changes to bring it up to interstate highway standards.

This will allow for the expansion of Interstate 69 from Mayfield to the Kentucky-Tennessee border at Fulton, the final 21 miles of the existing parkway.

Governor Andy Beshear announced the new plans during his Team Kentucky briefing on Thursday, December 1.

The $33.9 million plan includes: modernizing the Kentucky Highway 339 Wingo Exit 14, converting it from a cloverleaf designed to accommodate a toll booth to a diamond interchange with extended ramps suited for an interstate, and improvements to exits 1 and 2 at Fulton.

“The contractor will also be widening culverts, upgrading guardrails, working on drainage and completing other improvements required to bring the existing parkway up to full interstate standards over the next two construction seasons,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat.

Gov. Beshear was excited to make the project announcement.

“Completion of I-69 from the Ohio River to the Tennessee border has been a long-held dream for the people of Western Kentucky,” said Beshear. “This upgrade will further support our business and industry growth and improve travel for everyone visiting the Jackson Purchase.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Drivers will start to see construction signs soon and work will begin sometime in December.

Initial work includes clearing brush around the Wingo interchange and utility work.

Beshear’s office said there will only be a few on-and-off traffic restrictions along the work zone until early March.

When work starts to ramp up in the spring, there will be a 55 mph work zone speed limit, which will be enhanced with police in areas where crews are working.

The work zone will start at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at Fulton to the end of I-69 at the 21-mile marker near the U.S. Highway 45/Kentucky Highway 80 Bypass at the southwest edge of Mayfield.

