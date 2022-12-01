Heartland Votes

Fundraiser planned for late police officer’s family

According to his obituary, Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti.(Kennett Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police are mourning the loss of one of their own while making plans to take care of his family.

Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, his obituary stated.

According to a news release shared on social media, Moody served the city for 30 years, beginning in 1992 as a part-time firefighter for the Kennett Fire Department.

Three years later, he was hired as a city engineer before moving to the Property Maintenance Office in 1998.

Moody, who was 54, joined the police department as a patrolman in 1999.

To help his family during this time, the police department is raffling off a Century Arms Model BP12 12-gauge Bull Pup. Tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20. They can be purchased at the police station.

McDaniel Funeral Service of Kennett is in charge of Moody’s funeral arrangements. Times and dates have yet to be announced.

