First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A chilly but quiet and dry Thursday shaping up before it gets windier and a little wetter again on Friday. Satellite images show some mainly high clouds moving in from the west this morning, but overall we should have more sun than clouds. Highs will be only in the 40s again but less wind than on Wednesday. A weak front will be approaching from the west tomorrow into tomorrow night. Latest model runs are showing a lot of wind and clouds with this, as well as some spotty light rain developing. Behind this system the weekend should be chilly but mainly dry.

The pattern is expected to turn wetter for the beginning of next week. Models have been shifting back and forth a bit, but show rain developing on and off for Monday and Tuesday….with perhaps one more hit on Thursday. At this point the cold air looks to stay north of us, so this precip should be just rainfall.

