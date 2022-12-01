Heartland Votes

First Alert: Chilly & dry ahead of more rain

A beautiful December sunrise in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
A beautiful December sunrise in Poplar Bluff, Mo.(Source: cNews/Betsy Chaffin)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The first day of December is feeling more like winter, but there won’t be any snow.

Today will be chilly, dry and less windy.

Highs will only be in the 40s.

Friday is looking slightly warmer, but it will be windy with spotty light rain, thanks to a weak front.

Behind the system, the weekend is looking chilly and mainly dry.

More rain arrives at the beginning of next week.

Models have been shifting back and forth, but show on and off rain for Monday and Tuesday.

There could be even more rain on Thursday.

Colder air looks to stay north of the Heartland, so no wintry weather is expected, just rainfall.

