Heartland Votes

Dunklin County schools to help families in need during holiday season

Dunklin County School District has partnered with Caring Council for the Heart of Christmas, a local program that helps families in need this time of the year.(Source: Caring Council)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - One Missouri community is trying to make sure families have their spirits brightened this holiday season.

Several Dunklin County Schools have partnered with Caring Council for the Heart of Christmas, a local program that helps families in need this time of the year.

According to the Caring Council, it would receive referrals for families to place on its Heart of Christmas tree. Community members and organizations could then “adopt” those families and purchase gifts for them.

If you are interested in “adopting” a family, you can contact Cheryl Bruce at 573-717-1158.

You can find more information by visiting the Caring Council’s website.

