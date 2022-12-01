Heartland Votes

Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.

Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in...
Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in Calloway County.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in Calloway County.

The crash happened Wednesday, November 30, before 8 p.m. on KY 121 at the intersection of Rob Mason Road.

According to KSP, a Paducah man driving an SUV northbound swerved into the southbound lane to avoid rear-ending a trailer being by another vehicle.

The trailer reportedly did not have lights.

KSP said the SUV ended up crashing head-on into a southbound pickup truck.

Timothy E. Traylor, 57 of Madisonville, a passenger in the truck, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Colby A. Traylor, of Calvert City, and the driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Huskey C. Hutch, were injured in the crash.

KSP said both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is not known.

A KSP Post 1 collision reconstruction team responded to the scene to investigate.

KSP said their investigation is ongoing.

Crews with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray-Calloway County EMS also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Copart Sikeston Auctions in Scott County...
Fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County considered suspicious, under investigation
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Taco Bell
Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold
According to police, Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was closed earlier...
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
MoDOT will be holding an open house style briefing to discuss an environmental study on...
MoDOT to hold community briefing on possible Rte. 412 expansion plan
I-69 will be extended from Mayfield to Fulton once a 2-year project brings the Julian...
Gov. Beshear announces I-69 extension from Mayfield to Fulton
Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge,...
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge