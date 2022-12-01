Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in Calloway County.

The crash happened Wednesday, November 30, before 8 p.m. on KY 121 at the intersection of Rob Mason Road.

According to KSP, a Paducah man driving an SUV northbound swerved into the southbound lane to avoid rear-ending a trailer being by another vehicle.

The trailer reportedly did not have lights.

KSP said the SUV ended up crashing head-on into a southbound pickup truck.

Timothy E. Traylor, 57 of Madisonville, a passenger in the truck, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Colby A. Traylor, of Calvert City, and the driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Huskey C. Hutch, were injured in the crash.

KSP said both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is not known.

A KSP Post 1 collision reconstruction team responded to the scene to investigate.

KSP said their investigation is ongoing.

Crews with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray-Calloway County EMS also responded to the crash.

