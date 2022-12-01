Heartland Votes

3rd Annual Drive Thru Kids Coats & Food Giveaway

Those in Hayti, Mo., can expect a little help during this holiday season as the 3rd Annual...
Those in Hayti, Mo., can expect a little help during this holiday season as the 3rd Annual Drive Thru Kids Coats & Food Giveaway is approaching.(City of Hayti)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Those in Hayti, Mo., can expect a little help during this holiday season as the 3rd Annual Drive Thru Kids Coats & Food Giveaway is approaching.

On Sunday, December 18, families can drive to the old Fred’s parking lot to take part in giveaway. Starting at 2 p.m., those with the giveaway will have $5000 worth of kids coats, gloves and hats to give away, as well as enough food boxes to feed 400 families.

No vehicles are allowed until 2 p.m. For safety and social distancing, the event will be drive thru only. Families are recommended to stay in their vehicle and have the coat sizes of their children read. Food boxes will be placed in the vehicles.

The event is sponsored by Crossroads Church, Mt. Calvary Powerhouse Church, the Hayti fire department, Crawford Oil Co. and the City of Hayti. For more information of the event, you can call 731-335-1332

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Copart Sikeston Auctions in Scott County...
Fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County considered suspicious, under investigation
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Taco Bell
Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold
According to police, Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was closed earlier...
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash

Latest News

Georcel C. Ankston, 29 of Paducah, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in connection with a...
Paducah man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges
Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in...
Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
According to his obituary, Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital...
Fundraiser planned for late police officer’s family
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects