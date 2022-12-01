HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Those in Hayti, Mo., can expect a little help during this holiday season as the 3rd Annual Drive Thru Kids Coats & Food Giveaway is approaching.

On Sunday, December 18, families can drive to the old Fred’s parking lot to take part in giveaway. Starting at 2 p.m., those with the giveaway will have $5000 worth of kids coats, gloves and hats to give away, as well as enough food boxes to feed 400 families.

No vehicles are allowed until 2 p.m. For safety and social distancing, the event will be drive thru only. Families are recommended to stay in their vehicle and have the coat sizes of their children read. Food boxes will be placed in the vehicles.

The event is sponsored by Crossroads Church, Mt. Calvary Powerhouse Church, the Hayti fire department, Crawford Oil Co. and the City of Hayti. For more information of the event, you can call 731-335-1332

